It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
5h

Prior to October 7, I always wondered how Israel was going to elude the trap set by the Iranian regime. With Hezbollah to the North and Hamas to the South, and with Iran slowly and deliberately moving forward on its nuclear and ballistics program (notwithstanding the setbacks from Mossad and CIA actions), the situation seemed to be getting worse by the day.

And, of course, the “world community” would never have tolerated a preemptive war by Israel - which would have been perceived as a war of aggression and extermination, which is pretty much how it is still looking at a textbook definition of a defensive war. Israeli leaders had little inclination to act on either front, for the reasons set out in the article.

Instead, Israel latched on to the same delusion that accompanied the Oslo Accords. Then, they ignored Arafat’s clear and unambiguous declarations to his followers that the Oslo Accords were a means to advance his phased strategy to destroy Israel. Now, they ignored Hamas’ (and Iran and Hezbollah’s) clear and unambiguous genocidal incitement. It was all dismissed as typical Arab and Persian rhetoric and purple pride - not dissimilar to President Obama’s airy dismissal of the Iranian regime’s antisemitism as some practical political organizing tool and not a deep seated motivating belief.

Instead, everyone in the West assumed that Israel’s enemies shared Western universal principles and its politics of material versus spiritual rewards. So, rather than deal with reality, Israel (and the West) followed the fantasy that Hamas was interested in good governance in Gaza, not in the exterminationist goal it kept going on about.

Even after October 7, the West by and large retains its delusion. Hence, the view that only “diplomacy” can resolve the underlying issues and violence can never be justified. It’s as if they still see Hamas, Hezbollah and even Iran as, at best, a problem for the police not the military.

In a terrible historical irony, Israel’s dilemma was solved for it by Sinwar’s lack of strategic patience - and, it seems, his miscalculation was due in no small part to an autocrat’s basic misunderstanding of how democracies work and what political argument looks like. So, one might say that Israel was “saved” by the massive protests over judicial reform which Sinwar misinterpreted as Israel’s democratic institutions coming apart at the seams.

He then began a war for which Iran was unprepared but couldn’t sit out without losing face. And so the half-measures it and Hezbollah took provided Israel with the justification to act in self-defense - but this time with the goal of eradicating the threat altogether.

Not surprisingly, the West was horrified (but only at Israel, because that’s its habit) and the Biden Administration tried to apply the “old” rules but failed. It remains unclear what President Trump’s endgame might be, accommodate the Iranian regime and throw it a lifeline or display the strategic patience required to let the counter-blockade collapse the Iranian economy.

Today, by every measure, Israel is in a better position than it was on October 6. The scales have fallen from its leaders and populations eyes and there will be no going back. I can say with complete candor that as October 7 was happening, I never would have imagined today’s outcome. Now I worry that the “world” will once again force Israel to give up its gains. It’s perhaps now time to borrow from the Arab playbook and show sumud, steadfastness. I think it will no matter who wins the upcoming elections.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
3h

Not a single dollar of the $24 billion should be released until all the nuclear material in Iran is removed, and with that, we pray that a change in regime takes place from within Iran.

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