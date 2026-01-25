January 8: The Worst Massacre in Decades
Also, Israel hands Trump a "smoking gun", Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Israel to define demilitarization, and more.
It’s Sunday, January 25, and according to senior Israeli officials, on the night of January 8—when the internet was shut off—the streets of Iran saw the worst massacre in the history of the Islamic Republic, and among the deadliest days worldwide in a generation.
The regime opened fire on thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of their own citizens. Morg…