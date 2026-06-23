It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
7h

Every passing day gets us closer to President Marco Rubio. Keep your head down Marco, that winning sense of humor and humility. The Hillbilly is imploding before our eyes into Tuckerland. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
6h

What makes a truly great breakfast: Amit Segal reporting on Israel's high-tech economy and a good cup of coffee... 😆

Thank you!

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