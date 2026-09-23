It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
16h

"violation of the sovereignty of all of its neighboring states"

The evidently simple-minded President Micron was unable to say that Israel only violated the sovereignty of those states that are officially at war with it. Egypt, Jordan, UAE did not experience any violations of sovereignty by Israel.

Likewise, in WW2 the US and Great Britain only violated the sovereignty of states like Germany that were at war with them. Not that Micron would know anything about that since France threw in the towel early on and whimpered the rest of the war in cowardice.

Macron may have been brilliant as a young man but, then again, so was Nietzsche, until his brain snapped in middle age and left him an imbecile for the rest of his life. History repeating itself.

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
15h

Looking forward to President LePen after this clown has gone after so much high hopes.

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