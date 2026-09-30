It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Cynthia Lazar's avatar
Cynthia Lazar
41m

Even now, almost an hour after you have released the story The New York Times still can’t figure out the motive for the apparent “tiff” between two pilots. Here is their take from 7:44 AM.

Live Updates: Flight to Israel Is Diverted After Pilots Clash in Cockpit

Passengers intervened after the pilot and co-pilot fought during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. It was not clear what had prompted the clash.

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Rick Surles's avatar
Rick Surles
38m

More likely, the hijacker was subdued by Israeli air marshals.

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