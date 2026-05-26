It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
4h

"Qatar is always going to be Qatar"

It wasn't in the 1990s, when Qatar had an economic interest office in Tel-Aviv.

All it takes is a new Sheik from the al-Thani clan. The current one deposed his father and turned Qatar towards the Muslim Brotherhood.

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MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
4h

How much of the 12 billion go to Tucker and Candice? Bribes can't change hearts and minds.

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