It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Jane Stanger's avatar
Jane Stanger
10h

The whole thing is just ridiculous. Trump looks like a fool. He must know that Iran will sign anything and then do whatever they want. Is this about midterm elections? Most of us are just fed up. It’s like just do it already. Enough with the deals. Trump says there’s a deal and Iran says there isn’t. It’s just dumb and foolish on his part.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
10hEdited

Trump is a chump. I predict, unfortunately, that he will leave office with Irans nuclear program intact, in control of the straight of Hormuz, and more motivated than ever to exact revenge. Which a radical Marxist neo-Democrat President will be more than happy to accommodate.

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