It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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MyaMaryca's avatar
MyaMaryca
4h

I am seeing a groundswell of support for Marco Rubio in 2028, because of his experience dealing with world powers, especially Israel. JD Vance is the candidate of anti-Israel bigotry and is being exposed by his association with biblically ignorant politicians. America First cannot stand against Israel, our closest ally. So hold on, my Jewish friends. We are many, we are growing, and we stand with Israel. Pray that Hashem will guide us in these dark times to His light and love.

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NANCE SCHMANCE's avatar
NANCE SCHMANCE
2h

Bravo, Amit. I saw a copy of the letter only 13 of our brave States' Attorney Generals wrote & sent off to those ambassadors. If only more people would write to leaders & their staffs expressing righteous anger over boycotting Israel. In April 2009 I wrote a 2-page letter in French to then Pres Sarkozy thanking him for banning the burka & protecting women in France. One month later I received his two-page letter thanking me. I knew France's climate was not going to last, but I still treasure that encounter. Some of the reasons people do not engage are because of hopelessness, laziness and ignorance. And that is why many of us know we are in The Last Days. Praying unceasingly for Israel, for the lost to know and accept Adonai Yeshua and waiting to hear His call of 'Come up here!' - Bo, Yeshua, Bo! Am chai Ysrael <><

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