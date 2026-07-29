It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Maria Hanel's avatar
Maria Hanel
21mEdited

Thank you for helping me understand whats going on and how to make sense of it. We will dance again is the most moving motto I could possibly come up with. So it was more or less like always when I read your piece: concern, smiles and at one point tears in my eyes. Thank you for keeping us posted ☺️🙋🏼‍♀️ and: I recomend Phillips P OBrien`s Newsletter … a different perspective, and (still) a good one.

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