It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Ed Susman's avatar
Ed Susman
5h

Thanks for the bloc analysis. The flaw in it as I see it is your implied assumption that the parties in the blocs themselves remain static. Much of the reason for the current rigidity of the blocs is Netanyahu. As the right wing fractures with new parties potentially taking seats from Likud, RZP Otzma and even Shas and UTJ those new parties become targets for an Eisenkot, Bennet / Lapid, Lieberman coalition. These new parties are the wildcards that could lead to a far more fluid and dynamic coalition arithmetic.

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