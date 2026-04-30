It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Yechiel Goldreich's avatar
Yechiel Goldreich
5h

The answer is in the Talmud itself (Pesachim 112) “Don’t live in a town run by Torah scholars “

“אל תדור בעיר שראשיה תלמידי חכמים

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