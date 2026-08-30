It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
1h

The co authors of the MOU with Iran claim to not be as naive as we think. One would have to be naive themselves to agree. Unfortunately there was a great deal of naivety on the part of Israel to sign such a stupid agreement.

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