Operation Roaring Lion Day 12: Where in the World Is Mojtaba Khamenei?
Also, Trump tries to send shipping straight through Hormuz, the war's new supporters, and more.
The cardboard cutout of Mojtaba Khamenie at the loyalist rally in Tehran.
It’s Wednesday, March 11, and the twelfth day of Operation Roaring Lion. Here are the latest developments while you were asleep:
Two ships were struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz this morning, frustrating the Trump administration’s attempt to reopen shipping throu…