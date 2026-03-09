Operation Roaring Lion Day 10: Khamenei is Dead Long Live Khamenei
Also, Hamas gets an eviction warning in Doha, the symbolism behind the IDF's first fatality, and more.
Mojtaba Khamenei behind his father, Ali Khamenei.
It’s Monday, March 9, and the tenth day of Operation Roaring Lion. Here are the latest developments while you were asleep:
It’s official: Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, is the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. Strange—I thought they got rid of the hereditary monarchy in 1979. Still, it is…