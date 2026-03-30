It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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MyaMaryca's avatar
MyaMaryca
1d

Regarding the incident at the Holy Sepulchre, with missles coming from Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, I would tend to trust the security forces in Israel and submit to their discernment. This false narrative coming from the Integralist faction within the American conservative movement is a hyped reaction to attempt to turn MAGA away from our ally Israel. That’s right, Bannon, our ally, NOT our protectorate. Am Yisrael Chai.

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A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
1d

Pardon Bibi

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