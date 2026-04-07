It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
9h

No Israeli journalist should have been involved in any such link which is a classic example of loose lips sinking ships

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
5h

If Iran wants a “guarantee” that neither the U.S., Israel nor any of their allies will ever attack it again, then why not have Iran give its mutual “guarantee” that neither it nor any of its allies (including its non-state proxies) will ever attack the U.S., Israel or any of their allies?

That seems fair to the reasonable observer. But how many ways do we want to have Iran say “no” to the world?

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