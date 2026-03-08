Operation Roaring Lion Day 9: Tehran’s Oil Goes Up in Smoke
Also, will Netanyahu retire after the war? Hezbollah goes from terror army to guerilla force, and more.
Black smog covers Tehran after Israel struck three oil depots last night.
It’s Sunday, March 8, and the ninth day of Operation Roaring Lion. Here are the latest developments while you were asleep:
For the first time in the war, the U.S. and Israel have begun striking Iran’s oil infrastructure. Three oil depots in western Tehran were allegedly hit by Israe…