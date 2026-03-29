It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
2dEdited

The world and too many Jews in Israel somehow forget the long years of Muslim Arab violence against Jews in Judea and Samaria and Israel that set off this “settler violence”.

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
2dEdited

I don’t condone settler violence, but Arabs will hate Jews regardless of whether they crack down on settler violence in Judea and Samaria. Israelis need to focus on defeating their enemies, not virtue signaling. Leave the VS to America’s liberal Jews who are experts.

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