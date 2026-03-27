It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
4d

Why anyone thought there was going to be instant regime change in Iran when the IDF decapitated leaders, bombed and ultimately invaded and occupied Gaza and after over two years Hamas remains in power is beyond me.

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
4d

The Hasmonean Brigade holds out hope for an Israel where everyone pitches in. It is a thriving country, but thriving on a frontier where everyone needs to work to keep it secure. There's no alternative besides serving or suicide.

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