It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1h

BenGvir is a blight upon the Jewish People. You can believe that terrorists deserve the death penalty, but there is nothing to celebrate. Trying to pop champagne is so vile.

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
40m

I would speculate that any Geneva rules for soldiers apply to actually enlisted combatants with uniforms as opposed to the civilian cancer of Gaza that worked on the 6th in the same communities desecrated by the same degenerates on the 7th

after the Christian wars ceased in 1945 the rules for war were neutered to enable jihadis / Islam against the Jewish state 🤔

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