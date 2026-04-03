It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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HouseOfDavid's avatar
HouseOfDavid
2d

insightful as always

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Hutch's avatar
Hutch
2d

Why does the US allow Iranian ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz when Iran has closed the Strait to America and its allies?

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