It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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DesertEagle50's avatar
DesertEagle50
6d

So, Amit; Is Agmon still employed?

I listen to you on CNN yesterday.

You did not seem as relaxed as you usually are on ark media.

Just take some deep breaths and realize that the people on CNN are total fools, and the rest of us are with you.

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Maxim's avatar
Maxim
6d

The “gift” apparently were a couple of tankers that Iran has let pass the Strait. Not something that benefits Trump personally, but mainly a mechanism to prove that the people they are talking to are actually in control of the situation.

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