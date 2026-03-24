It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Terri Granot's avatar
Terri Granot
7d

I thought it was a ruse, that Trump wanted a relief in the oil and stock markets until Friday when

trading stops.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
7d

Credit seeking is more likely to destroy a nation than external threats.

Trump will not pursue a new regime, that is the responsibility of the Iranian people. US interest is to eliminate the threat for a reasonable future period of time.

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