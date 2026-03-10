Operation Roaring Lion Day 11: "The War Is Almost Over"
Also, Hezbollah sues for peace, Israelis angry after soldier who destroyed monument is suspended, and more.
Donald Trump in the situation room at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury. (whitehouse.gov)
It’s Tuesday, March 10, and the eleventh day of Operation Roaring Lion. Here are the latest developments while you were asleep:
Last night Trump made a significant statement in an interview with CBS, claiming that “the war is almost over”—a notable shift from the …