It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Randolph Severson's avatar
Randolph Severson
4d

The best sourced and most reliable information and analysis available anywhere. Thank you!

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
4d

Six mornings a week the sub stack is among the first I open. Thank you.

Wishing you, your family, and all Israel, a blessed Passover and freedom from danger.

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