It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
6h

There is a highly symbolic way to announce Iran’s defeat. Saudi Arabia needs to announce that it is joining the Abraham Accord.

Since Sinwar’s main justification for the October 7 pogrom was to prevent just that, what better way to show that he and his Iranian patron have utterly failed?

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
6h

I'm betting that, and I am sick to have to write this, Trump is spinning this (very poorly) as some kind of Triumph. It's not. Yet. Sadly, he has put Vance (Tucker Carlson) in charge of the negotiations. Sheez. Like putting Maw Maw up against the Persian Civilization. The clock is ticking and he has given away at least another 2 weeks needlessly. Every day gets closer to the midterms and we all know its not going to be 2 weeks. There will be another extension and another. We'll know for sure if he's lost it, when he throws Israel under the bus with cluster munitons raining down, forcing them into the ceasefire to mullify the IRGC hardliners. That will let Hezbollah off the hook, insuring a strategic defeat in favor of Iran's proxies, stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, and the whole Gulf. Just when the IDF is freed up to get things cleaned up close to home. Oh, I hope I'm wrong.

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