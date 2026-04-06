It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
2h

Force is the option, and regime change the goal.

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
2h

While his intentions are usually a bit murky, it occurs to me that President Trump’s line “May Allah be praised” is his way of saying to the Iranians that even your god is in our side and listens to us.

The media commentary that this constitutes some grave (and, as they have long since determined that Trump is an imbecile, unknowing) insult to all Muslims, seems off the mark.

The bottom line remains the same when you are dealing with ideological fanatics. Like the living leaders of the Iranian regime, Hitler had no interest in ending what he saw was an existential war for the survival of his “Aryan” nation. But unlike Hitler, given their religious views, suicide is not an option. More’s the pity as that means they are happy to take down the Iranian people with them.

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