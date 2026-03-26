It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
5d

If you really want to smoke out Iranian intentions, why not have them commit to a mutual non-aggression treaty with the U.S. and Israel? Iran is essentially already demanding one, except its version only runs one way, in favor of Iran.

At a stroke, such an agreement would undermine their entire regional strategy of seeking dominance, a strategy that began in 1979 when, out of the blue, Ayatollah Khomeini declared Israel and the U.S. the existential adversaries.

Such an agreement would undermine Iran’s need for nuclear weapons, a massive ballistic missile inventory, support of terror proxies and pretty much everything else. In fact, it could be pitched as a first step toward the creation of the Cyrus Accords to further cement Iranian-Israeli cooperation.

Of course, there is zero chance that Iran’s current leaders would agree to any of this, but yet another - and this time very public - example of the regime’s hypocrisy couldn’t hurt.

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Chat Rond's avatar
Chat Rond
4d

I cannot but wonder if the Iranian recalcitrance is due to a foundametalist desire to bring the acopalyse, which they believe will bring back the lost 12 Imam

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