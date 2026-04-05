It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
7h

The phrase ‘eliminating the entirety of their energy industry’ seems to be doing a lot of work. Dose it mean an attack on Kharg Island, an attack on the oil fields and pipelines? Or does it venture into Putin like was crimes and include the destruction of Irans power grid?

I agree that there seems to be no underestimating Nuttyahoo and nuttier trump as they jointly wage the War To Save Bibis election prospects (now into the sixth week of what Trump originally described as a 2-4 week Special Military Operation). God only knows what the rest of the world will have to do to clean up the results of this mess.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
2h

Seems Israel has a serious a court problem as the US does except with no rational Supreme Court to offset the perfidy. The worst enemies are within.

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