It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Alison Wechsler Cipriani's avatar
Alison Wechsler Cipriani
2h

It's the same old same old that you fall for every time. Hamas will never agree to disarm before Israel leaves and we won't leave until they disarm. There is no new agreement here and nothing is going to happen.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
2h

"20,000 disabled rifles are worth entertaining the process." ???!!!

No Amit, no, its not.

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