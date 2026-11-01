Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrate against protesters calling for the formation of a Jewish-Arab coalition government at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, October 31, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, November 1, and as of press time, and contrary to the forecast on the prime minister’s Twitter account, Tel Aviv has not yet been destroyed by an atom bomb. Another doom prophecy with a specific expiration date was already refuted this week, when the polls closed.

This is an exceptionally large collection of panics sounded over the past year about the disruption of the election and the thwarting of the people’s choice by Benjamin Netanyahu and his people; if you like, an atom bomb on democracy.