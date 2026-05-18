It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Aron T's avatar
Aron T
5h

So: “Prior to October 7, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Tamir Hayman—who served as the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) until late 2021—assessed that Hamas was deterred from a full-scale war and heavily focused on governance and economic stability” So of course now he is saying Iran is totally undeterred and undiminished. Once burned, twice shy. This is not a serious analyst. Give me te analysis of someone who was correct about Hamas, and what they have to say about Iran. I read many such who while they agree that more needs to be done, do not feel there is no significant degradation in the past two attacks on Iran. BTW, people who know something about Iran will point out Khamenei Jr. has been groomed by IRGC for decades and would have been appointed when his octaginarian dad kicked the bucket. So imagine this happened if Iran was at full strength with an amazing state funeral send off for the old man who died in his bed. There was a reason the Destroy Israel clock in Tehran was set to 2030. That clock has been significantly reset,

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
5h

Agree with Aron T and sometimes wonder at the complacency to accept the proclamations of so called experts. Back in around 2019 when the gazans were practicing storming the border I was horrified at how many "experts" ignored the significance of those actions. So not sure I'm accepting this expert's opinion.

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