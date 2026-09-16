It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
4h

So long as it does not become a chimera of a peace deal or the Molotov-Ribbentrup Pact.....alliances come in all shapes and flavors and alas are very mercurial.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1h

Trump, yet again, proves that under his command, the United States is a worthless ally.

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