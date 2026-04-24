It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<no name>viv's avatar
<no name>viv
2h

I wished we had many more like Jonathan Moore around!

May he be blessed for his missions

Reply
Share
Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
4h

BBC Sleepy Joe was never this forthcoming about his medical condition

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture