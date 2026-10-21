It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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Scott Kushner's avatar
Scott Kushner
6hEdited

Israel is a beautiful and brilliant shirt, and settler violience is a small but ugly stain chest high right in the front that most people don't want to ignore, both supporters and detractors. I hope in this next election Israelis select leaders that will clean up this stain, and do what is needed to stop creating further stains.

It's one thing to have many detractors, we're used to it. It's another to lose the few remaining supporters.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
7h

The settler violence is a myth and Gadi Taub proved that this week with a video showing exactly how the NGOs, leftists, anarchists, and Islamic terrorists insight violence by throwing stones and other means that require a response from the Jews living there in order to preserve their lives.

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