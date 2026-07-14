It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dvoralai's avatar
Dvoralai
7h

“[Ahmadinejad] …reportedly disillusioned with Israel’s vision for his return to power”

That he was willing to use Israel to get into power, that I can believe. That he intended then to keep his part of the deal…? Not a chance.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
7h

When it comes to the ICC the simplest answer would be for the CIA/Mossad etc... to assassinate the judges. You only have to do it one time and that would put an end to this corrupt Islamist terrorist group.

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