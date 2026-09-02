It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
4hEdited

Shin Beth should join the Board of Peace: they've done more to disarm Hamas in this one operation than the rest of the Board since it was setup.

This capture in the heart of the remaining Hamas territory shows that Hamas is very far from reconstituting itself, as many left-wing articles have claimed.

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
5h

I wish Shin Bet could kidnap the leaders of Masar Badil here in the United States. They are making Jewish students’ lives miserable on campuses across the US. They are violently anti-Semitic and attack synagogues in their pursuit of river-to-sea goals.

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