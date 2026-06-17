It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Nate's avatar
Nate
6h

The most absolutely brilliant summation, that must be read and debated in the hearts of every Jew who looks to Israel as our heart, and Zionism as our salvation in the antisemitic diaspora. And painful to listen to, while being totally captivating. It’s painful to this New Jersey diaspora Jew, who still dreams the Zionist dream of the pioneers of the Palmach, of the hero’s of ‘48 and ‘67. But I’m also a conservative Jew who was a militant secular Zionist as a teenager and now in middle age beginning to go to my conservative shul on Shabbat, study Tanya with the local Chabad Rabbi and occasionally even lay tefillin. The Zionist dream of the pioneers that I was raised on may have been a mirage, propaganda taught to us. The reality was the Altadena, whose painful fault line is so brilliantly told in Amit’s incredible, insightful, writing. I will listen and read everything this man says - on Call me Back, in his books, and his daily It’s Noon in Israel. Kol Ha Kavod Amit. Yasher Koach!!!

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
6h

thank you for explaining this so well.

its actually the same tension diaspora jews are feeling right now.

its not easy to be a jew connected to Torah but that is our destiny as nation. Fighting it rather than trying to embrace it is not working out too well.

im not advocating for a theocratic government.

what one does in private is between that person and God

the public face reflects on Jews in Israel and around the world

before Yom Kippur I see the pride on social media when Ben Gurion Airport closes for 25 hours.

God promises us prosperity in all things if we sanctify the Sabbath every week

that in no way means forcing ppl to keep the Shabbat completely

the tension between the two will have to be resolved somehow- I guess that's the leap of faith

maybe it can be done by some other mechanism in addition to the elections

we jews are our own worst enemies and that's saying a lot

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