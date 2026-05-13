It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
1h

All right-thinking Jews, anywhere in the world, fear for their lives. I live in NYC, where 2.1m Jews live. The only city in the world with more Jews live is Tel Aviv with 3.9m Jews. And yet, the city elected an anti-Semitic Mayor who went about appointing anti-Semite’s to many city positions. And every day there are “protests” near synagogues or in Jewish areas of the city where Muslims and their ultra left wing, wealthy spoiled allies gather to try and goad Jews into fights and do all they can to make Jewish lives insecure.

I admit that this is not nearly as dangerous as Israeli’s lives but at least in Israel, Jews are the majority and fight to defend themselves.

We are one generation away from the majority of world’s Jews making Aliyah. I know if I were younger (I’m 68) I would move from NYC to Israel immediately.

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Juliana Norwood's avatar
Juliana Norwood
1h

"But most Israelis, for most of Israel’s history, have been worried about something much greater than their quality of life: life itself. In the professional lingo, we call that “security.” A more precise definition would be “insecurity.” But if we are being honest—the right word is “fear.”

Wow. To be be honest, out of my own ignorance, I have long thought that with the re-establishment of the State of Israel, at least Jews would always be safe in at least one place so there was little to fear anymore.

No question being in the diaspora has proven time and time again to be dangerous for Jews. But after learning more about Israel's recent history since independence and coming to a better understanding of "Israel is an army with a State", I recognize just how important Jewish security is because their enemies have existed around them since Joshua first entered the land.

Security should be a priority for everyone - sadly the West will learn (or not) the hard way. But Jewish memory never lets them have the "luxury" of forgetting that.

I can see how Israeli politics and security are inseparable and why Western democracies may find Jewish politics confusing.

And for many Jews in the diaspora - the fragility of life in host countries have also led them towards politics they think will protect them.

It's tragic to me really that this is the reality. I wish other non-Jews could come to recognize this.

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