It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Raquel Hirsch's avatar
Raquel Hirsch
6h

I live on the West Coast of Canada and wake up every morning anxious to read your newsletter. You never disappoint. Thank you!

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Esther's avatar
Esther
7h

Thank you. This was excellent. Very interesting to understand these dynamics.

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