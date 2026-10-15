It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
8h

Amit, thank you for such a detailed article on Israel’s political history. Hard to digest and remember, but it shows the spectrum that has been present over the decades.

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NANCE SCHMANCE's avatar
NANCE SCHMANCE
6h

Forgot to add: Todah rabah, Achy Amit, for your phenomenal and deeply needed history lessons. Forwarding worldwide. From achot in Commiefornia <><

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