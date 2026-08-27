It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
6h

The days when Europe could dictate to powerless Jews where they could and could not live are long gone.

Reply
Share
Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
7hEdited

Thank God Israel finally gets the Jewhate hiding underneath every European diplomat.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture