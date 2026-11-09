Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasks Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

It’s Monday, November 9, and for all the frenzy in the country, the electoral process is far from instant. Last night, Gadi Eisenkot was handed the mandate, and a 91-day timer began.

Thirteen weeks. That’s how long coalition negotiations could drag on: six weeks for Eisenkot, four for Benjamin Netanyahu and three more for the rest of the Knesset.