It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4h

“Bad deal” is a gross understatement. Trump is doing more than surrendering. Trump is making Iran the regional hegemon, while effectively preventing any expansion of the Abraham Accords (if not killing them outright). Iran will be infused with cash to restart its nuclear program and fund the ring of fire. Iran has learned that threatening to close or closing the Strait of Hormuz is the ultimate “trump” card. Trump’s deal is so bad it makes Chamberlain’s Munich Agreement look like diplomatic brilliance.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
4h

The $25B refers to Iran's frozen assets, not necessarily the amount that will be unlocked.

This deal is also a disaster for President Trump: the anti-Israel groups in the US won't forgive him for going to war with Iran and he will lose support from pro Israel groups. The neutral isolationists won't accept that he went to war and came back with nothing to show.

Trump seems to gain nothing, not even the illusion of victory and he has his legacy to think of, more than the midterm elections the party in power usually loses anyhow.

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