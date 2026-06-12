It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
6h

Typical Trump. Whether you are an enemy or a friend he can’t be trusted. But the scariest part of this is he is likely the best friend Israel will have in the White House for ages.

Israel must understand the political winds in the US and those winds are anti-Semitic.

Israel must figure out how to manufacture her own weapons and buy from sources outside the US as the next congress and administration will call for reduced aid to Israel and an embargo on offensive weapons.

It’s a scary time for Israel but the sooner she faces reality, not the reality as she wants it to be, the better off she will be in the long run.

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Erik's avatar
Erik
5h

Would Israelis propose their boots on the ground protected by US and Israeli air power? Maybe the UAE would add some of their troops too. Then, the losses, if any, would be Israeli.

If combined with giving Iranian people weapons, the IRGC and Baseej could be spread thin. And Trump could get Jolani to attack Hezbollah, which will pull Iraqi militias out of Iran. Let them fight on several fronts and decide what to protect: Keep Hezbollah alive? Prevent revolts in the regions? Keep the dust.

Does Israel have the right drone defense? That is likely the key to preventing mass casualties.

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