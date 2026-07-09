It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Heddy Breuer Abramowitz's avatar
Heddy Breuer Abramowitz
8h

Separate the right to vote from the economic benefits. No service, no vote. It won't be simple but it's a start.

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Mr James A Bond's avatar
Mr James A Bond
7h

Can anyone recommend a good history of Israel?

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