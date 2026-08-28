It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Sandy Tatham's avatar
Sandy Tatham
3h

I loved the first piece which says "Itamar Ben Gvir is not interested in getting back together with Bezalel Smotrich". Thank you for humanising them both, and for making me smile a lot!!!

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
3h

While Israel eliminates the murders of October 7th, rightfully so, why not the symbols of the intent and execution? On top of that, they are an ongoing reminder of the Hamas Charter. Maybe it serves the purpose of a reminder to never let the guard down again.

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