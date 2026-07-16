It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
7h

So let’s look at this. JD Vance is not an Anti-Semite? Scapegoating Israel? check. “Some of my best friends?” Check. Lumping Israel with Qatar and Russia. Check. Yep. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, walks like a duck…………….

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Cynthia Lazar's avatar
Cynthia Lazar
6h

God help us if either Vance or the Democratic nominee is the next president of the USA.

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