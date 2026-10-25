Workers prepare ballot boxes for Israel’s upcoming general elections at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of their distribution to polling stations across the country, October 14, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, October 25, and sometime in the next two weeks, somewhere between 11 and 13 delegations will call at the President’s Residence. In front of the cameras, each will tell President Isaac Herzog whom it recommends for prime minister. Whoever emerges victorious in that election will then have to contend with the results of the previous one, and depending on the outcome, will face one of four scenarios.