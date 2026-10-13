It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
7h

Every hike my kids took with school which as long before this war they were warned to never pick up anything shall I say man made. How did these teachers allow this and how do you not even mention this fact? We live in a war zone and especially now we need to be especially vigilant.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
7h

Responsibility for clearance is split: the police handle civilian areas, the Nature and Parks Authority handles nature reserves, and the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) handles forests......And The Student...Teacher?

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